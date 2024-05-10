Man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor sentenced in Cedar City

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CEDAR CITY — A 48-year-old Salt Lake City man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor has been sentenced to serve nine months in jail, followed by four years of probation.

Sean Brandon Foard was sentenced on April 30 in Cedar City by 5th District Judge Jeffrey C. Wilcox, who ordered Foard to serve a total of 270 days in the Iron County Jail, with credit given for the 182 days he'd already served.

As previously reported, Foard was arrested and booked into jail on Nov. 1 following a sting operation conducted in mid-August by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Foard was accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a decoy officer who was purporting to be a 15-year-old girl living in Cedar City.

Foard, who was bound over on the charges in December, subsequently pleaded guilty to the two third-degree felony counts on March 5. A third charge of enticement of a minor, a class A misdemeanor, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

