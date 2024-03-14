Paul George nails 6 3s, scores 28, Kawhi Leonard adds 27 points as Clippers beat Bulls 126-111

By Andrew Seligman, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:27 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:34 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Paul George made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 126-111. Los Angeles regrouped after a 20-point lead late in the third quarter dwindled to eight in the fourth and stopped a two-game skid, beating Chicago for the second time in six days. Norman Powell scored 18 points and Bones Hyland added 17 points and 11 assists for the Clippers. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 21 points.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Andrew Seligman

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  