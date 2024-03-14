Paul George nails 6 3s, scores 28, Kawhi Leonard adds 27 points as Clippers beat Bulls 126-111

Leer en español Read in English

CHICAGO — Paul George made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 126-111. Los Angeles regrouped after a 20-point lead late in the third quarter dwindled to eight in the fourth and stopped a two-game skid, beating Chicago for the second time in six days. Norman Powell scored 18 points and Bones Hyland added 17 points and 11 assists for the Clippers. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 21 points.

