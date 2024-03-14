Brown, Tatum combine for 63 points as Celtics overwhelm Suns for 2nd time in a week, 127-112

Leer en español Read in English

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics powered past the Phoenix Suns 127-112 on Thursday night. Al Horford finished with 24 points, including six of Boston's season high-tying 25 3-pointers to help the Celtics down the Suns for the second time in week. Boston improved to an NBA-best 52-14 and became the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points. Bradley Beal finished with 22 points and seven assists. Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen both added 20 points. Meanwhile, Boston's All-Star duo of Tatum and Brown combined for 43 of the Celtics' 65 first-half points.

