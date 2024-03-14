Former 49ers DT Arik Armstead agrees to a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Arik Armstead's unemployment lasted roughly a day. A person with knowledge of the decision says the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with the former San Francisco defensive tackle on a three-year, $51 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the move. The 49ers released Armstead to create salary cap space when the new league year began. He will now switch coasts and reunite with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who drafted Armstead with the 17th overall pick in 2015. If healthy, Armstead should provide a huge addition for a team that ranked 25th in the league last season with 40 sacks.

