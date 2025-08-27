Wallpaper is back: 7 top trends for 2025

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Its popularity has ebbed and flowed through the years, but wallpaper is currently on a hot streak — with no signs of slowing down.

As Better Homes & Gardens design editor Abby Wolner put it, "Wallpaper isn't going anywhere in 2025. Well into its resurgence in popularity, there are now perhaps as many wallpaper styles as paint colors."

Today's wallpaper is easier to apply and more versatile than ever with endless textures, patterns and finishes to choose from. That makes it an exciting way to add personality to any living space — whether it's a bathroom, reading nook, kitchen or bedroom.

Ivory Homes recently showcased just how transformative wallpaper can be in their Salt Lake Parade of Homes model. Here's a look at what they did and how you can bring these same trends into your own remodel, redesign or simple refresh.

Photo: Adobe.com/ADDICTIVE STOCK

Bold prints in small spaces

If you find the idea of wallpapering a room overwhelming, it's best to start small.

That's why a compact room like a powder bath is the perfect place to take some risks.

You can use oversized botanicals and bold patterns in areas like this because it won't dominate the entire house.

Photo: Ivory Homes

Ivory Homes chose a large-scale botanical print in their Parade Home powder bath to create a playful, memorable moment. Guests will never forget it — and that's exactly the point.

Textured neutrals in bedrooms

Some parts of the house call for more subtle designs. A bedroom, for example, should feel comforting, warm and inviting. For that, Ivory Homes turned to soft neutrals to create depth and warmth. The textured wallpaper also adds a calming backdrop that paint alone can't achieve.

Vertical stripes in utility spaces

Don't forget about your laundry room! Vertical stripes on wallpaper can go a long way toward making a room feel taller and more polished. For their model home, Ivory Homes chose crisp green-and-white stripes in the laundry room to give it a functional but fresh and stylish look.

Photo: Ivory Homes

Gingham and checks in kids' rooms

Classic prints like gingham and small checks are making a comeback, especially in children's rooms.

They bring a sense of nostalgia while still feeling versatile enough to grow with the child. In Ivory's model, a checked wallpaper created a playful yet timeless feel that works with both youthful décor and more transitional furniture down the road.

Photo: Ivory Homes

Florals as accent walls

Floral wallpaper can add a fun decorative touch to a room, but like a good spice it works best when used sparingly. Instead of covering every wall, try it on a feature wall in bedrooms, nooks or other small spaces. Ivory Homes used this approach in their Parade Home to bring in color and charm without overwhelming the room.

Soft geometric patterns

Geometric wallpaper can feel intimidating, but it doesn't have to be bold or harsh. Today's trends favor soft, muted patterns that add gentle structure to spaces like hallways, lofts and stairwells. They draw the eye without competing with furniture or decor. Ivory Homes used this approach in their open areas to create a sense of flow and cohesiveness.

Monochromatic drama

Sometimes you want to add a little more drama to a room — and that's where monochromatic wallpaper shines. Think textured charcoal, glossy navy or deep green with subtle patterns. It's an ideal choice for offices, libraries or guest rooms, bringing a sense of sophistication to the space. Ivory's Parade model showed how a single-color scheme with depth and drama can make a room feel elevated and refined.

Why wallpaper works

Wallpaper is more than decoration. As Gerard Splendore noted in U.S. News & World Report, the instinct to adorn walls goes back to the days of cavemen. Ever since, wall treatments have set the tone of a room, told a story and make spaces feel intentional. Paint can add color, but wallpaper brings movement, depth and personality.

Ivory Homes' Parade model illustrates this beautifully. From playful kids' rooms to serene suites, every space feels curated and unique.

See the trends in person

If you missed the Salt Lake Parade of Homes, you can still experience these wallpaper trends in person. Visit Ivory Homes' Charleston Model, located in Holiday at 5870 Highland Drive, and take a tour to experience how wallpaper elevates the beauty of each space.

Photo: Ivory Homes

Wallpaper is more than a passing trend — it's a lasting way to personalize your home. Whether you choose bold botanicals, calming textures or dramatic monochromes, your walls can become the backdrop to a home that truly reflects your style.