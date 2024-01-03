Alperen Sengun scores 30 points as Rockets hand Nets fifth straight loss, 112-101

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun scored 30 points and Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 10 assists as the Houston Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-101 on Wednesday night. Sengun has hit the 20-point mark in seven consecutive games. He shot 11 of 17 from inside and drained 8-of-10 free throws while grabbing eight rebounds. The Nets have lost five in a row and 10 of their last 12. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 15 points. Nic Claxton added 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Royce O'Neale chipped in 13 points off the bench.



