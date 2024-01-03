Jalen Johnson has career-high 28 points as Hawks hold on late, snap Thunder's 5-game winning streak

ATLANTA — Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 28 points and the Atlanta Hawks held off Oklahoma City 141-138, ending the Thunder's five-game winning streak. Atlanta opened the game with 11 straight points and never trailed. Trae Young had 24 points and 11 assists, one of four Hawks players who scored more than 20. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 23 points and Dejounte Murray had 22. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and 13 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City. After the Thunder trailed by double digits most of the game, Gilgeous-Alexander's late basket trimmed the deficit to three. Isaiah Joe's last-second 3-pointer was no good for Oklahoma City. The Hawks improved to 5-9 at home.

