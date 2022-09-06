Appreciation: Sue Bird gives basketball lasting assist

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 11:32 p.m.

 

Sue Bird just knows how to win. That's what she does. It's what she has always done. Few in sports can rival the success the point guard has had in women's basketball. Bill Russell and Serena Williams come to mind. Still, despite decades of success the G-O-A-T narrative is relatively new. The Greatest Of All Time chatter seemed to pick up traction about the time the 5-foot-8 unselfish floor general stepped out of the shadows and into the spotlight a few years ago.

Doug Feinberg

