LSU addressing a slew of miscues after Kelly's debut

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has emerged from Brian Kelly's coaching debut trying to address a slew of miscues which proved costly in a narrow loss to Florida State. Kelly says receiver Kayshon Boutte is the least of his offense's concerns despite making just two catches for 20 yards without scoring. He says Boutte has high standards and was unhappy during the game. But Kelly asserts Boutte will have "great games" this season. Kelly cites blocking and special teams among areas needing improvement after LSU struggled to run the ball, muffed two punts and had two kicks blocked. But Kelly says LSU also showed grit and character while nearly erasing a late two-touchdown deficit. The Tigers host Southern on Saturday.

