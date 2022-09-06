Ukraine's Shakhtar routs Leipzig 4-1 in Champions League

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:21 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEIPZIG, Germany — Shakhtar Donetsk's unlikely quest to represent Ukraine in the Champions League has started with a stunning 4-1 win at Leipzig. Shakhtar arrived in Germany with a weakened squad that played just three domestic league games this season after more than eight months without competitive action because of the Russian war on Ukraine. Two goals from Marian Shved and late strikes by playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk and substitute Lassina Traoré routed Leipzig from just five total attempts. Shakhtar next hosts Celtic which lost 3-0 at home to defending champion Real Madrid on Tuesday. Shakhtar is playing its "home" Champions League games in Warsaw, Poland.

The Associated Press

