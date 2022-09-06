Haaland scores 2 more, City outclasses Sevilla in 4-0 win

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:59 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:01 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEVILLA, Spain — Erling Haaland just cannot stop scoring for Manchester City. Make that 12 goals in seven competitive games in the Norway striker's first season for City after his double in a 4-0 win over Sevilla in their Champions League opener. Phil Foden and Ruben Dias scored the other goals for City in its dominant performance at Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán that was again marked by the latest clinic in opportunism by Haaland. He now has 25 goals in 20 games in the Champions League and has scored in his first matches in the competition for Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and now City.

The Associated Press

