Horschel, Rahm unhappy at LIV golfers playing at Wentworth

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:17 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series have faced strong criticism for choosing to play the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour this week. The main targets of the criticism were those LIV Golf players who are in the field at Wentworth because of their ranking in the top 60 and are seemingly chasing ranking points not currently available on the breakaway tour. Billy Horschel is the defending champion from the United States and called the players in question "hypocrites." Jon Rahm accused them of displaying double standards.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  