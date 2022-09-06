The Top Twenty Five

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn St. 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 10, Air Force 8, Oregon St. 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports