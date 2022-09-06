Misidentified arachnid is neither a spider nor a scorpion; still creepy to some people

An Arizona sun spider is pictured. This creature is not a true spider. It cannot spin silk and does not have venom like a true spider. People in Southern Utah are texting and jumping on social media asking what the sun spider is. (Steven Love, Alamy)

ST. GEORGE — The monsoons of the recent weeks have been bringing about creepy and crawly things from under the desert sands. While most have seen scorpions and spiders, there is one small creepy-crawly that has people texting and jumping on social media asking what it is.

Some argue it's a type of spider, while others argue it's a type of scorpion. Both of those arguments are wrong. Looking like a cross between a spider and a scorpion, the sun spider is an arachnid but fits into neither of the families, the spider or scorpion.

If you think this "alien-looking bug" is actually a vinegaroon, you would be wrong. The vinegaroon is an actual creature, another arachnid but totally different and resides in a totally different environment.

Yet, there is even another guess on a name that is incorrect for the creature, a sowbug killer spider. Once again, those who would guess this would be wrong too.

Read the full article at St. George News.

