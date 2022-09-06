Norway refuses to select soccer player joining Russian club

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 8:56 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 8:40 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OSLO, Norway — Norway's soccer federation has excluded midfielder Mathias Normann from national selection this month because he's joining a new club in Russia. Norwegian sports have taken a strong line on Russian issues since the military invasion of Ukraine. Norway refused to accept visiting Russian skiers at races it hosted last season. Normann returned to Russia with Rostov after playing last season in the English Premier League at Norwich. He is reportedly set to join Dynamo Moscow. Norway is top of its Nations League group ahead of playing at Slovenia and hosting Serbia on Sept. 24 to 27.

