LIV Golf collides with European tour at Wentworth

The stage in golf belongs to the European tour this week and it could get feisty. The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth is the flagship event for the European tour. The field is strong with such players as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick. It also includes 18 players who have signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf and have played at least two of the lucrative events. McIlroy has said it turns his stomach to have to see the LIV players. Lee Westwood argues he has supported the European tour more than McIlroy. The LPGA stays in Ohio for a new event in Cincinnati.

