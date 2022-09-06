5 reasons to ski Snowbasin this season

(Snowbasin)

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Get that paper chain out and start counting down—there are fewer than 100 days until ski season! The magical days of powdery snow feel distant amidst the still-sweltering summer heat, but now is the time to secure your season ski passes.

If you've never skied Snowbasin Resort, it's time to find out what it's all about!

Closer than you think

Snowbasin is nestled on the backside of the Wasatch Range right below Mt. Ogden's historic peaks. The resort sits on its own mountain, so while that sounds remote, it's practically in your backyard if you're a Davis or Weber County dweller. The family-owned resort is hard to beat for accessibility—a quick 20 minutes from Ogden, 45 minutes from Salt Lake City, and an hour from both Park City and Cache Valley. Most of that drive is easily traversable on highways rather than twisting mountain roads, which is always a plus for winter driving.

Less time stressing, more time skiing

Once you arrive, the last thing you want to do is fight for a parking spot… then pay an arm and a leg for it. With the addition of 435 parking spaces last season, Snowbasin has more parking than any other Utah resort. The best part? It's free! The resort also offers complimentary shuttles to ensure a quick and stress-free start to your day on the mountain.

Photo: Snowbasin

Snowbasin has invested in one of the most advanced lift systems available—two gondolas, one tram, four express lifts, two lifts, two carpets and a hand tow. This translates to less time waiting in lines and more time shredding! Ski Magazine ranked Snowbasin as one of the best and fastest lifts in 2022.

Expansive terrain

With 3,000 vertical feet and over 3,000 skiable acres of powder, Snowbasin offers bucket-list terrain for every type of skier.

Not only does Snowbasin boast expanded beginner terrain and a renowned family zone, but the resort also houses wide-open bowls, world-class groomers, and Olympic-level slopes. Visitors can step into the boots of an Olympian and try their hand at two Olympic runs that are still in place today: the Grizzly Downhill (Men's Course) and Wildflower Downhill (Women's Course) runs were used in the 2002 Winter Olympics and are known as some of the most challenging in the sport.

Photo: Snowbasin

Award-winning dining

Food might not be your first priority when you're thinking of places to ski this season, but once you experience the world-class dining at Snowbasin, perhaps it will be. Ranked amongst the best food in the industry by Ski Magazine, foodies will thrive when sampling Snowbasin's wide variety of cuisines.

Snowbasin has six dining outlets located across the resort's 3,000 acres, which makes fueling up easily accessible wherever you are on the mountain—and whatever you're craving!

Photo: Snowbasin

Luxurious lodges

If you aren't convinced yet, then Snowbasin's immaculate lodges and facilities will surely win you over.

With crackling fires, comfortable seating, and the best bathrooms in the industry (chandeliers!), Snowbasin's lodges provide the perfect cozy winter warm-up, meeting spot and mountain escape. Earl's Lodge at the base area and Needles Lodge were both recently renovated, and the jaw-dropping views from John Paul Lodge and Needles Lodge at 8,700 feet don't hurt, either!

Get your season passes today

Ready to start planning your Snowbasin trip? The Snowbasin Premier Pass provides unlimited winter access (no blackout dates), along with summer gondola and Oktoberfest access until the end of September—plus five days at Snowbasin's sister resort, Sun Valley, in Idaho. Season pass prices increase on Sept. 9, so head to Snowbasin.com to save on an entire year of adventure.

