Reports: Queiroz could be back for Iran before World Cup

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 5, 2022 at 9:46 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TEHRAN, Iran — Carlos Queiroz could be set for a dramatic return to take charge of Iran's national team less than three months before the World Cup and Group B games against England, Wales and the United States. The former Real Madrid manager led Iran at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Local media is reporting Queiroz could replace Dragan Skocic by the end of the week. Skocic has been head coach since early 2020 and guided the team through qualifying. But his position has been in doubt since Aug. 30 when Mehdi Taj returned as president of the Iranian Football Federation.

The Associated Press

