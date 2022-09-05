Lynn dominates as White Sox snap M's streak with 3-2 win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners' seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win. Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing against a Seattle lineup that looked sleepy following a long Sunday in Cleveland and an early-morning arrival back in the Pacific Northwest. Lynn didn't allow a base runner after Abraham Toro's bloop RBI single in the second inning that right fielder Andrew Vaughn appeared to lose briefly in the sun. The 11 strikeouts were one off his career high. Seattle starter Marco Gonzales threw seven strong innings but allowed two home runs.



