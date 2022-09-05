Lynn dominates as White Sox snap M's streak with 3-2 win

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 5, 2022 at 8:37 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 7:37 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners' seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win. Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing against a Seattle lineup that looked sleepy following a long Sunday in Cleveland and an early-morning arrival back in the Pacific Northwest. Lynn didn't allow a base runner after Abraham Toro's bloop RBI single in the second inning that right fielder Andrew Vaughn appeared to lose briefly in the sun. The 11 strikeouts were one off his career high. Seattle starter Marco Gonzales threw seven strong innings but allowed two home runs.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Tim Booth

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  