US rolls past Panama 88-58 for 1st win at AmeriCup tourney

RECIFE, Brazil — Norris Cole scored 17 points, Craig Sword added 11 and the U.S. got its first win of this year's AmeriCup by rolling past Panama 88-58. The Americans led by as many as 38 points, never trailed and outscored Panama 48-9 from 3-point range. The U.S. opened AmeriCup with a six-point loss to Mexico and has been rolling since. The Americans led Venezuela 48-21 at halftime Sunday before rain caused some leaks and forced the game to be stopped. That contest will resume Tuesday. The U.S. still could win its group in the tournament.

