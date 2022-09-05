US rolls past Panama 88-58 for 1st win at AmeriCup tourney

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 5, 2022 at 7:01 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 5:22 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RECIFE, Brazil — Norris Cole scored 17 points, Craig Sword added 11 and the U.S. got its first win of this year's AmeriCup by rolling past Panama 88-58. The Americans led by as many as 38 points, never trailed and outscored Panama 48-9 from 3-point range. The U.S. opened AmeriCup with a six-point loss to Mexico and has been rolling since. The Americans led Venezuela 48-21 at halftime Sunday before rain caused some leaks and forced the game to be stopped. That contest will resume Tuesday. The U.S. still could win its group in the tournament.

The Associated Press

