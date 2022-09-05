49ers players call Garoppolo's return a 'win-win' situation

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Before the news about Jimmy Garoppolo staying in San Francisco as the backup quarterback became public last week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered a group of his team leaders in his office to explain the situation. Shanahan told them he and general manager John Lynch had talked it over with Garoppolo and starter Trey Lance and believed that keeping Garoppolo as an experienced backup on a reduced contract would ultimately help the team. While the situation may seem awkward on the outside, the Niners believe the personalities of the two quarterbacks and the leadership in the locker room will make sure it doesn't cause a problem.

