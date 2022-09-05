Panthers add Anderson to provide veteran defensive line help

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran defensive end Henry Anderson, giving them some added experience up front. The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Anderson has spent seven seasons in the league with 170 tackles and 11 1/2 sacks during his time with Indianapolis, the New York Jets and New England. He spent last season with the Patriots, playing in four games with three tackles. The 31-year-old Anderson was a third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford, the 31-year-old Anderson spent three years with the Jets and last year with the Patriots. To make room on the roster, they cut defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports