BYU not on Utah State hoops schedule for first time in 15 years

LOGAN — Utah State men's basketball released its 2022-23 nonconference slate Wednesday and there was one glaring omission.

BYU wasn't included on the schedule for the first time in 15 years.

From 1957 to 2021, the series was played every year besides the 2007-08 season. Now, similar to the football series, which was canceled by BYU in May, the future of the Aggies and Cougars basketball rivalry is in doubt.

After the prior three-year deal expired following a game in Provo last season, talks of a new deal were discussed. But according to Utah State play-by-play announcer Scott Gerrard, the sides could not come to an agreement.

Utah State proposed a three-game series consisting of a neutral site game, followed by a home-and-home. BYU countered with an offer for a single neutral site game for the upcoming season, which the Aggies declined. Gerrard added there is no game between the two schools "for the foreseeable future."

According to Vanquish the Foe, BYU wanted to sign a one-year deal and then "reevaluate," because BYU does not want to face Utah State in its inaugural Big 12 season (2023-24) that includes 18-conference games and an already loaded nonconference slate. The story added that Utah State did not feel comfortable agreeing to a single game because they wanted to ensure BYU would return to Logan.

The series, which BYU leads 61-43 and has won 10 straight, appears to be falling to the wayside in the wake of the Cougars' arrival to the Big 12 soon, similar to how Utah has opted not to schedule Utah State on an annual basis in either sports after joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

Utah State is adamant about equal representation in each series. As things currently stand, the Aggies would not agree to play a buyout game or a two-for-one offer from BYU or Utah in either sport.

In spite of BYU's absence on the upcoming schedule, Utah State has games against four different WCC foes, including a home game against Santa Clara, a road game at San Diego, a neutral site game against San Francisco in San Francisco, and a neutral site game against Loyola Marymount in Las Vegas.

The Aggies will compete in the Diamond Head Classis in Hawaii, with its opening match against Seattle. They host four games against in-state teams — Utah Valley, Utah Tech, Weber State and Westminster — as well as Summit League power Oral Roberts.

"We are excited about our nonconference schedule for this season," head coach Ryan Odom said in a statement. "Overall, it will provide our team a healthy challenge both in the Spectrum and away from home to prepare our team for what we know will be a tough Mountain West Conference."

Utah State also announced its 20-game conference slate, which will begin at home against Fresno State on New Year's Eve, and will end on March 4 at home against Boise State. Contrary to the previous 18-game conference slate, the Aggies will face every conference opponent twice.

