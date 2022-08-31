Paris Olympics cut costs with fewer cars, more subway rides

By Graham Dunbar, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:53 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics are looking to cut costs in a tough economy and rising inflation. One plan is for officials to use fewer courtesy cars and take more trips on public transport. So officials who might have used dedicated Olympic traffic lanes at past games may instead be riding Paris Metro subway trains in two years' time. The goal is to use up to 40% fewer vehicles than at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics last year, officials said Wednesday after an Olympic oversight team visited Paris. Inflation in France is running above 6% and stressing the Olympic budget of more than $8.05 billion.

Graham Dunbar

