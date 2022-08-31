West Valley man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing

Police officers investigate a scene at Kings Pointe Park in West Valley City where an 18-year-old man died after being shot on May 20, 2020. A West Valley City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter, admitting he negligently shot and killed the 18-year-old when he was 17. (KSL-TV)

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting to recklessly causing the death of an 18-year-old.

Lewis Jensen was shot and killed on May 16, 2020, at Kings Point Park, 1330 W. Rothchild Drive in West Valley City.

Two groups went to the park in the early evening to "settle a dispute" and Deivi Perez Prado Jr. brought a gun and fired shots at Jensen, according to witnesses cited in charging documents,

Charging documents say Prado fired the gun over the other group's heads, and then Jensen ran toward him and was shot while trying to get the gun away from Prado.

Prado was 17 at the time and was certified to stand trial as an adult. He was transported from juvenile detention to the Salt Lake County Jail shortly after he turned 18.

Prado, now 19, was charged in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. In exchange for pleading guilty to manslaughter, the other charges were dismissed under a plea deal.

Prado is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

