Cement shortage affecting road projects in Utah

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LAYTON — A cement shortage is slowing construction projects all over Utah and now it could affect your morning commute.

The shortage has forced the Utah Department of Transportation to come up with creative solutions so it can find the needed materials for road projects. It's a problem in Layton where workers are waiting on cement to finish the Antelope Drive Bridge near U.S. Highway 89 and Antelope Drive.

One of Utah's major cement suppliers is dealing with an equipment failure and that's slowing construction everywhere. It's a difficult time for UDOT between U.S. Highway 89 and the new West Davis Highway.

"Since the beginning of COVID, we've dealt with supply shortages," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason. "Materials that we use to build our road projects have been in short supply and so we've made adjustments."

This latest adjustment will impact traffic during the busy morning drive. From 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction while crews pour concrete for the Antelope Drive Bridge. It's not the most convenient time, but it's when UDOT could get the materials.

"We've gone out of the state and we've actually secured two different suppliers that are out of state to help us get the concrete," Gleason explained.

It's not something UDOT normally does but Gleason said as shortages continue, UDOT has to prioritize and be resourceful to keep making progress. He said it's hard to determine if UDOT will see something like this again.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason talks to KSL-TV Thursday. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL-TV)

"This is really a developing situation," he added

Friday morning's construction is expected to add a 20-minute delay through the area.

UDOT said it will be about a couple of weeks before that Utah cement supplier gets up to speed.

×

Photos

Most recent Utah transportation stories