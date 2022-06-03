News / Utah / 

Cement shortage affecting road projects in Utah

By Mike Anderson, KSL-TV | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 7:17 a.m.

 
1 photo
5PM: Cement shortage affecting road projects in Utah
KSL TV

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LAYTON — A cement shortage is slowing construction projects all over Utah and now it could affect your morning commute.

The shortage has forced the Utah Department of Transportation to come up with creative solutions so it can find the needed materials for road projects. It's a problem in Layton where workers are waiting on cement to finish the Antelope Drive Bridge near U.S. Highway 89 and Antelope Drive.

One of Utah's major cement suppliers is dealing with an equipment failure and that's slowing construction everywhere. It's a difficult time for UDOT between U.S. Highway 89 and the new West Davis Highway.

"Since the beginning of COVID, we've dealt with supply shortages," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason. "Materials that we use to build our road projects have been in short supply and so we've made adjustments."

This latest adjustment will impact traffic during the busy morning drive. From 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction while crews pour concrete for the Antelope Drive Bridge. It's not the most convenient time, but it's when UDOT could get the materials.

"We've gone out of the state and we've actually secured two different suppliers that are out of state to help us get the concrete," Gleason explained.

It's not something UDOT normally does but Gleason said as shortages continue, UDOT has to prioritize and be resourceful to keep making progress. He said it's hard to determine if UDOT will see something like this again.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason talks to KSL-TV Thursday.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason talks to KSL-TV Thursday. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL-TV)

"This is really a developing situation," he added

Friday morning's construction is expected to add a 20-minute delay through the area.

UDOT said it will be about a couple of weeks before that Utah cement supplier gets up to speed.

Photos

Most recent Utah transportation stories

Related topics

Utah transportationNorthern UtahUtah
Mike Anderson
Mike Anderson often doubles as his own photographer, shooting and editing most of his stories. He came to KSL in April 2011 after working for several years at various broadcast news outlets.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  