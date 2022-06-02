Mastroeni announces RSL captain Damir Kreilach likely out 3 months

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SANDY — Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni announced Thursday that captain Damir Kreilach underwent successful back surgery in the morning and will likely be out for three months.

"Hopefully he'll be back sooner than later," Mastroeni told ESPN 700. "Typically, it's about three months — best case scenario. There's no timeline on it for Damir."

A press release from the team confirmed the operation, saying "doctors removed a portion of a herniated disc in his spine, in order to relieve compression against a nerve, which has been limiting his progress."

Kreilach injured his back during a match against New York City FC on April 17 and has not seen the field since. His status was listed as "day-to-day" for several weeks as coaches and trainers hoped the back spasms and nerve pain would subsist, but they did not.

Mastroeni revealed Tuesday that Kreilach "won't be in with the group for the next few weeks and potentially (is) getting some more opinions on his back."

Additional opinions on his back led to a procedure taking place almost immediately, Mastroeni said, putting the 2021 MLS All-Star out of commission for the rest of the summer and potentially the season.

Alex Mower, who first reported the announcement from the radio show via Twitter, said Mastroeni "alluded (Kreilach) may not play again this year."

