Sports / National Sports / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

USA Football takes a major step in coaching accreditation

By Barry Wilner, Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

USA Football has taken another major step in coaching accreditation on the youth level, having its educational programs certified by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence. The governing body for the sport in this country joins track and field as the only such organizations with USCCE accreditation. Since 2013, more than 900,000 USA Football youth coaching certifications have been completed. That figure includes youth coaches who have completed the certification more than once during the past 10 years. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, trains and certifies more tackle and flag football coaches than any organization in the United States.

Related topics

National Sports
Barry Wilner

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  