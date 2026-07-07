US agencies have seized more than 600 drones near World Cup sites

By David Shepardson, Reuters | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 9:07 a.m.

 
A drone view shows SoFi Stadium as Los Angeles prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, in Inglewood, California, May 11.

A drone view shows SoFi Stadium as Los Angeles prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, in Inglewood, California, May 11. (Daniel Cole, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • U.S. agencies seized over 600 drones near FIFA World Cup venues since June 11.
  • Drone operations are banned within three nautical miles of stadiums on match days.
  • Violators face fines up to $100,000 and criminal charges, the FBI stated.

WASHINGTON — U.S. agencies have seized over 600 drones near FIFA ​World Cup venues and fan zones since the start of the tournament on June 11, the Transportation Security Administration said on ‌Monday.

On match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius of three ⁠nautical miles and up to ​3,000 feet above ground level ⁠around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers. The ‌FBI said drones ‌have been seized from restricted airspace across all 11 U.S. ⁠host cities.

The FBI said that 130 drones ⁠had been seized in Miami alone, and over 70 in Dallas during five matches.

The Federal Aviation Administration has barred drones from flying over matches and related fan gatherings across the United States.

At fan gatherings, drones are barred within a one-nautical-mile radius and up ‌to 1,000 feet above ground level.

Drone operators who ​enter restricted airspace without approval can face fines of up to $100,000, along with criminal charges and confiscation of their drone, the FBI said. The FBI has teams stationed around World Cup stadiums to detect and disable unauthorized drones.

Cristobal Torres Alvarez, a 40-year-old Mexican national, was charged last week with flying a drone in restricted airspace ​around Dallas Stadium ahead of a match.

In 2025, President Donald Trump signed ‌an executive order to ‌bolster U.S. ⁠defenses against threatening drones, and the Homeland Security Department has installed new counter-drone defense systems at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

There have been numerous drone incidents in prior years over major U.S. sporting events.

In 2025, ‌a man pleaded guilty ​after he was charged with violating defense ‌airspace by flying a ⁠drone over ​a National Football League playoff game in Baltimore.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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