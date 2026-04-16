President Zelenskyy accepts Roosevelt award for Ukraine's fight for freedom

By Anthony Deutsch, Reuters | Posted - April 16, 2026 at 5:33 p.m.

 
Y.P. (Yvonne) van Mastrigt, Mayor of Middelburg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and H.M. de Jonge, chairman of the Board of the Roosevelt Foundation and King's Commissioner in the Province of Zeeland, arrive on the day of the Four Freedoms Awards ceremony in Middelburg, Netherlands, Thursday.

Y.P. (Yvonne) van Mastrigt, Mayor of Middelburg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and H.M. de Jonge, chairman of the Board of the Roosevelt Foundation and King's Commissioner in the Province of Zeeland, arrive on the day of the Four Freedoms Awards ceremony in Middelburg, Netherlands, Thursday. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Reuters )

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the International Four Freedoms Award in the Netherlands.
  • He emphasized Ukraine's ongoing struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression since 2022.
  • The award recognizes Ukraine's courage; past laureates include former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan and late South African President Nelson Mandela.

MIDDELBURG, Netherlands — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday held a moment of silence for victims ​of extensive overnight Russian air attacks as he accepted the International Four Freedoms Award on behalf of the Ukrainian people for their courage during years of ‌war.

The award, presented in the Netherlands, was inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1941 speech outlining four fundamental human ⁠rights: freedom of speech and expression, freedom ​of worship, freedom from want, and freedom ⁠from fear.

The Roosevelt Foundation said the 2026 prize was given to Zelenskyy and the ‌Ukrainian people in "recognition for ‌their courageous struggle for our freedom and democracy under exceptionally difficult circumstances."

Citing the ⁠hardships endured by his people, Zelenskyy said that ⁠the freedom to live without fear must not be taken for granted.

"This fundamental freedom we still lack. Freedom from ruins, freedom from those who bring ruins, freedom from those who seek to destroy everything that matters to normal people," he said.

Calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a global threat, he appealed to the international community to maintain ‌its military, political and legal support for Ukraine.

The war has ​killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions, and devastated Ukrainian cities since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

A ceremony in the historic southern town of Middelburg was attended by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Roosevelt's family has roots in the Netherlands and his granddaughter Anne Roosevelt attended the event, saying Ukraine's war shows that the fight for freedom is still as alive today as it was 80 ​years ago.

Other 2026 laureates included the Committee to Protect Journalists, for Freedom of Speech, and activist Gisele ‌Pelicot, the French ‌woman whose ⁠husband was convicted of inviting dozens of men to rape her unconscious body, for Freedom from Fear.

The organization said the recipient of the Freedom of Worship award could not be named due to security concerns, while Chilean activist Isidora Uribe Silva won the award for Freedom from ‌Want.

Past recipients of the awards ​include former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan, former German ‌Chancellor Angela Merkel, Tibetan spiritual ⁠leader the Dalai ​Lama and late South African President Nelson Mandela.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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