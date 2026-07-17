China rejects Trump's election interference claim as 'groundless accusations'

By Associated Press | Updated - July 17, 2026 at 8:36 a.m. | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 8:36 a.m.

 
President Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound, May 15, in Beijing. China on Friday rejected Trump's election interference claims as "groundless accusations."

President Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound, May 15, in Beijing. China on Friday rejected Trump's election interference claims as "groundless accusations." (Mark Schiefelbein via AP)

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BEIJING — China on Friday said it has never interfered in U.S. elections and has no interest in doing so, urging Washington to stop making what it described as "groundless accusations" after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of meddling in the 2020 election.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, Trump again raised doubts about the U.S. election results in 2020 and accused China of interfering in them.

"The relevant allegations by the U.S. are entirely fabricated and aimed at vilifying China," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. "We have no interest in interfering in U.S. elections and have never done so."

In a daily briefing in Beijing, Lin called on the U.S. to stop making groundless accusations against China.

Asked whether this might affect the expected visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. in September, the spokesperson replied: "As I just said, we urge the U.S. to stop making an issue of China in its elections and do something conducive to China-U.S. relations."

Trump visited Beijing in mid-May and met with Xi, and both governments said they would adopt a new framework to manage the bilateral relations. Trump invited Xi to visit the United States in September, and Beijing confirmed that Xi has accepted the invitation.

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U.S. electionsPoliticsWorld
Associated Press

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