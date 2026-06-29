Community to hold benefit auction for families of Parowan girls killed, injured in ATV rollover

PAROWAN, Iron County — For the past two weeks, the community of Parowan and the surrounding areas have been working together to help two families who experienced unimaginable tragedies. The town is holding a community fundraiser Monday evening to continue those efforts.

"Parowan is a unique area where everyone knows everyone," said longtime resident Becca Evans.

The community is holding a benefit dinner as well as a softball and baseball tournament to help the families of two girls who were in a side-by-side accident on June 12. Twelve-year-old Dusty Rose Dalley died from her injuries, and 13-year-old Bekah Hale experienced severe burns and is being treated at a burn unit.

The event starts Monday at 3 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at Valentine Peak Sports Complex in Parowan. It is being hosted by local organization Parowan Strong, with all proceeds going to help the families.

"We usually do online fundraisers, but because of the seriousness of the situation and the impact that it made on so many different aspects of the community, we decided to do a community event," Evans said. "Dusty also loved softball, so we thought it tied in perfectly to have a tournament."

Evans said that this tragedy hit so many in the community on a personal level, including herself.

"Everyone seems to have some connection to (the girls)," she said. "Whether you know their mom or their dad or them personally or their grandparents. My oldest danced with Dusty since they were three years old. I'm also a photographer, and I've taken pictures of the family since Dusty was seven. I actually looked at my Dropbox, and I have over 200 pictures of her."

Evans held back tears as she spoke about Bekah and the impact she has had on her child with special needs.

"My youngest is nonverbal, autistic and Bekah has made it so my daughter has the opportunity to dance," she said. "There's a huge personal connection there."

The auction and tournament, she said, have been made possible by donations from locals in the town and surrounding towns. Evans said that while putting the event together, organizers have felt "fully supported" by the community.

"We have over 200 items in the silent auction, and other items online," she said. "We've had prizes and raffle items donated and those have been donated by community members and surrounding communities. Escalante had a bunch of things donated. Cedar has donated a ton. We've had people from all over — Milford, Beaver and a bunch of small towns around have donated as well.

"We have a bunch of teams coming to the tournament, and we feel fully supported by our local communities."

The event will also include a home-run derby, raffles, a dunk tank, live music, and a benefit dinner served at 6 p.m.