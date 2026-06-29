Salt Lake City continues drone show tradition for Fourth of July celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY — For generations, Fourth of July fireworks have been a staple of American celebration. But this year, a statewide fireworks ban in Utah is prompting many communities to rethink how they mark Independence Day, and in Salt Lake City, that means looking to the skies in a whole new way.

Instead of traditional fireworks, residents can expect a high-tech alternative: a choreographed drone light show.

"These drones are meant to fly up into the sky and coordinate with each other to create fun and entertaining visuals," said Janet Cunningham, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands.

The city has been using drones for several years. Cunningham said Salt Lake City made the switch four years ago, citing both safety and environmental concerns.

"Although fireworks are super fun and mesmerizing, they do have a huge potential for fires," she explained. "They also put a lot of pollutants into the air."

This year, the drone show carries even more significance after Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statewide ban on fireworks due to heightened fire risk conditions. For many Utah residents, the event still offers a festive and safe way to celebrate.

"I have heard of them, but I have not seen them. Sounds pretty cool," said Brendon Larson, who recently moved back to Utah. "It sounds like a nice little step in instead of fireworks, because, you know, safety first."

Larson said his personal experiences have shaped his perspective.

"Growing up, I went out to Wyoming with my family, and there was a fire over there," he said. "Seeing that firsthand, it is kind of scary. So, you know, protect the kids."

The drone show will take place over Jordan Park, near the International Peace Gardens, offering a family-friendly alternative to traditional celebrations. Organizers hope the event will draw a large crowd.

"We hope as many people as possible come to the drone show — we can get a lot of people at the park," Cunningham said.

Part of the excitement comes from the interactive nature of the display. Unlike fireworks, the drones can form moving shapes and images that evolve throughout the performance.

"They move; they are interactive. They kind of go from one image to the next in a very fluid and fun way," Cunningham added.

The event is scheduled for July 3 at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City. Festivities will begin at 8 p.m., with the drone show launching at 10 p.m. The first 1,500 attendees will also receive a $15 food voucher.