Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN — A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a semitruck that closed the Mountain View Corridor in Herriman for several hours.

The semi and the motorcycle were traveling west on 12600 South near Mountain View Corridor at about 6:45 a.m. when they collided, according to Herriman police officer Jennifer Fairbanks.

Medical responders treated the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was a man estimated to be about 40 years old, according to Fairbanks, but his identity has not been released.

The driver of the semi was a man estimated to be 70 years old. He cooperated with police, who don't suspect there was any impairment, according to Fairbanks.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Northbound Mountain View Corridor was closed for several hours, but had reopened by early afternoon.

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