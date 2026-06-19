Pentagon tells US lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills, WSJ reports

By Abu Sultan ​and Anna Peverieri, Reuters | Posted - June 19, 2026 at 10:47 p.m.

 
A view shows The Pentagon building as the preparations continue for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Festival and Parade as seen from Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2025.

A view shows The Pentagon building as the preparations continue for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Festival and Parade as seen from Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2025. (Kent Nishimura, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Pentagon requests $80 billion for Iran war and other expenses, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The full request could be sent to Congress in the coming days.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense needs $80 billion to cover costs from ​the Iran war as well as other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers in phone calls ‌this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

A full U.S. supplemental request, ​which will include money for ⁠the Pentagon as well as non-defense priorities such as farm ‌and disaster relief, ‌could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days, the ⁠newspaper added.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the report. The Pentagon declined to comment. The White House was not immediately available for comment outside business hours when contacted by Reuters.

The Iran war has cost around $25 billion, a Pentagon official told Reuters in April providing the first official ‌estimate of war costs.

However, the full ​cost of the conflict, which Trump began alongside Israel on February 28, has remained an open question on Capitol Hill and an initial $200 billion request for additional funding met stiff opposition from lawmakers.

White House budget director Russell Vought told a hearing in April of the House of Representatives Budget Committee that he ​had no estimate for the cost of the war, as he ‌defended Trump's request ‌for a $1.5 ⁠trillion annual military budget.

The proposed budget reflects Republican priorities ahead of November's midterm elections, where the party is trying to keep control of Congress but is facing growing voter anxiety over rising ‌living costs, high energy ​prices and the financial burden of ‌the Iran war.

(Reporting by ⁠Abu Sultan ​in Bengaluru and Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and ​Kate Mayberry)

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