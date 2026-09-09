Have You Seen This? Elephant gets daily pedicures

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

 
Sabu lifts his foot for his daily pedicure in this undated screengrab. This elephant has a foot-care routine fit for royalty.

Sabu lifts his foot for his daily pedicure in this undated screengrab. This elephant has a foot-care routine fit for royalty. (The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via YouTube)

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CINCINNATI — This elephant has a foot-care routine fit for royalty.

Sabu is a male Asian elephant at the Cincinnati Zoo. He was born with a congenital inward rotation of his limbs. Because of that, he has a bow-legged walk that causes issues with jumbo nails and the pads of his feet. So naturally, he gets daily "pedicures" to keep his feet healthy and functional.

Think about that — walking around every day with freshly pedicured feet! If only we all were so lucky to be living in the Cincinnati Zoo's elephant pen.

Who knows if Sabu finds his "pedicures" as relaxing as we might, but one thing is for sure: This zoo and its keepers take good care of and love Sabu.

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Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
Devin Oldroyd covers breaking news.

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