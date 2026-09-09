Trump departs DC on Qatar-gifted Air Force One after emergency slide deploys

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

 
The emergency slide of Air Force One is deployed ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Republican National Midterm Convention, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Wednesday.

The emergency slide of Air Force One is deployed ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Republican National Midterm Convention, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Wednesday. (Evan Vucci, Reuters)

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump departed Washington for ​Texas on Wednesday aboard the Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar after an emergency ‌slide deployed and was removed.

The evacuation slide appeared to have accidentally ⁠activated shortly before Trump ​was due to board ⁠for a flight to Dallas for the first-ever ‌Republican midterm convention. The ‌issue briefly delayed Trump's departure.

Asked by a journalist ⁠whether he was sure ⁠that the plane was safe to fly, Trump said: "Yeah, I am, or I wouldn't be on it."

The emergency slide was seen being taken away.

The Boeing 747-8 typically has 12 emergency inflatable ‌evacuation slides. The slides are designed ​to allow passengers to reach the ground safely from a height of about 30 feet.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump started flying aboard the jumbo jet on July 1 after accepting the plane ​as a gift last year. There was an ‌accelerated effort to ‌renovate ⁠the 747 before Trump started using it.

Trump said last week the 747 would be taken out of service in October for unspecified security upgrades that ‌would take about 60 ​days.

Contributing: Steve Holland, ‌David Shepardson, Costas Pitas ⁠and ​Katharine Jackson

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