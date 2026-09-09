Trump departs DC on Qatar-gifted Air Force One after emergency slide deploys

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump departed Washington for ​Texas on Wednesday aboard the Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar after an emergency ‌slide deployed and was removed.

The evacuation slide appeared to have accidentally ⁠activated shortly before Trump ​was due to board ⁠for a flight to Dallas for the first-ever ‌Republican midterm convention. The ‌issue briefly delayed Trump's departure.

Asked by a journalist ⁠whether he was sure ⁠that the plane was safe to fly, Trump said: "Yeah, I am, or I wouldn't be on it."

The emergency slide was seen being taken away.

The Boeing 747-8 typically has 12 emergency inflatable ‌evacuation slides. The slides are designed ​to allow passengers to reach the ground safely from a height of about 30 feet.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump started flying aboard the jumbo jet on July 1 after accepting the plane ​as a gift last year. There was an ‌accelerated effort to ‌renovate ⁠the 747 before Trump started using it.

Trump said last week the 747 would be taken out of service in October for unspecified security upgrades that ‌would take about 60 ​days.

Contributing: Steve Holland, ‌David Shepardson, Costas Pitas ⁠and ​Katharine Jackson