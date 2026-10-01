Utah's abandoned mine reclamation program recognized for Kane Creek project

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's abandoned mine reclamation program has been recognized for its restorative work on the Kane Creek project in southeastern Utah.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining's Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program received the 2026 National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs Hardrock Physical Safety Reclamation Award.

The award recognizes excellence in reclamation projects, specifically those that address the physical safety hazards associated with abandoned mines.

State leaders have focused on making abandoned uranium mines in San Juan and Grand Counties safer for nearby residents, while also protecting the surrounding environment.

According to the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs, the Kane Creek project exemplifies how federal, state and local groups can collaborate to address hazards posed by abandoned mines. These partnerships were essential, as the mines are spread across various types of land ownership, including BLM, U.S. Forest Service, the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration and private property.

While the project is not yet complete, to date, contractors have secured dozens of dangerous mine openings.