Bear euthanized after being spotted in Ogden mall parking lot

OGDEN — A bear spotted in Ogden's Newgate Mall parking lot on Saturday has been euthanized, as fall begins and the number of Utah's bear sightings continue to grow.

Ogden City Police Department officers reported the black bear to a Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officer after it was found in the parking lot on Saturday, according to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley.

DWR biologists responded to the mall at 7:50 a.m. and tranquilized the bear by 8:23 a.m., Jolley said.

"Upon securing the bear, biologists confirmed that it had previously been captured and relocated from Kamas earlier in the week (on Sept. 22)," she added. "Due to the bear repeatedly entering populated areas, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the bear, in accordance with division policy."

It's likely Utahns will continue to see bears in places where they aren't usually seen, due to past warm weather and hard freezes impacting plants, which pushes bears into lower elevations and into neighborhoods across the state as they search for food, according to Jolley.

As the number of bear sightings continues to grow, Jolley said safety is the first priority for DWR.

"Residents can help black bears in Utah by making sure to keep a clean camp and bear-proofing your food and garbage, as well as not leaving out trash cans if you live in the foothills or canyons," Jolley said.

"If a black bear attacks, always fight back," Jolley said. "And never give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet."

She provided other best practices to keep in mind: