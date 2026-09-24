More than 20 mining claims filed in San Juan County on former Bears Ears land

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SALT LAKE CITY — The fight isn't over on the future of Bears Ears National Monument.

According to Utah conservation groups, mining companies have already filed claims on land that was removed from the monument.

Those groups say 23 mining claims have been filed in San Juan County since protections were lifted on Sept. 11.

Kimmerle Mining has filed 20 of the claims.

The claims are located near Lockhart Basin and the previously reclaimed Easy Peasy Mine.

Local tribal leaders and conservation groups are now renewing calls to restore the monument's original boundaries.