Teton Pass driving certification program takes effect for some motorists

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JACKSON, Wyo. — A new Wyoming program to improve safety on Teton Pass takes effect Thursday, requiring certain drivers to complete an online self-certification before using the mountain highway.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the WY22 SAFE PASS program earlier in September and opened the certification process Sept. 21 to give drivers time to complete it before the Oct. 1 launch.

The program applies to people driving recreational vehicles, towing trailers or operating vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight combination of more than 10,000 pounds.

Teton Pass, which connects Wyoming and Idaho on Wyoming Highway 22, has grades as steep as 10%, creating additional challenges for drivers, particularly when traveling downhill.

Certification is valid for one year

Drivers in the program can complete the certification online by providing basic information and reviewing safety materials on traveling mountain passes. The materials cover topics including steep grades, braking, vehicle weight and load limits, legal restrictions and safe vehicle operation.

Once completed, drivers receive a self-certification letter that remains valid for one year. Drivers must go through the process again when it expires.

Drivers can complete the certification at safepass.wyoroad.info.

Other restrictions remain in place

Certification does not replace other restrictions on Teton Pass. WYDOT said the existing 60,000-pound weight restriction remains in effect, along with any seasonal closures or other legal restrictions.

Drivers covered by the new program who have not completed the certification will not be allowed to use the pass and will need to find another route.

Drivers who disregard the restrictions could face citations under Wyoming law. WYDOT also warned that failing to understand the hazards of mountain driving can lead to serious problems, including brake failure.

WYDOT also encourages all motorists using the pass to wear seat belts, obey posted speed limits, use a lower gear when descending steep grades and avoid distractions such as cellphones.

Drivers can sign up for Wyoming road and travel alerts through 511 Notify.