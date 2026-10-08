USA Climbing hosts final boulder event of 2026 World Climbing Series in Utah

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 2:16 p.m.

Staff
 
U student Logan Miner competes in the 15-meter advanced men’s speed final at the USA Climbing Collegiate National Championships. Miner placed first, with a time of 5.59 seconds.

U student Logan Miner competes in the 15-meter advanced men’s speed final at the USA Climbing Collegiate National Championships. Miner placed first, with a time of 5.59 seconds. (Daniel Gajda, USA Climbing)

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SALT LAKE CITY — USA Climbing is hosting the final boulder event of the 2026 World Climbing Series at Smith's Ballpark this month.

The boulder finals run Oct. 16 through 18.

Bouldering is a type of free climbing where a climber doesn't use ropes or harnesses. The wall is 14.76 feet (4.5 meters) and there are safety mats below the climbing area. According to USA Climbing, the national governing body of the sport of competition climbing, an athlete has completed the climb when they "control the final hold at the top of a route with both hands in a stable position."

Qualification rounds for both the men's and women's teams are planned for Oct. 16. Men will compete on Saturday and the women finish the tournament on Sunday.

The event will feature multiple Olympians who competed in the 2024 Paris Games, including Collin Duffy of Broomfield, Colorado, and Brooke Raboutou, of Boulder, Colorado.

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