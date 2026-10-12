Advisory issued as remnants produce Utah's first big mountain snow of the season

SALT LAKE CITY — The remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel have already delivered multiple inches of rain in many mountain locations, but leftover moisture is expected to provide the first meaningful snow of the new water year.

The National Weather Service even issued its first winter weather advisory of the season over it.

A foot of snow or more is possible in some mountain areas over the next few days before the system clears out.

Big water totals so far

Rachel's remnants delivered some big totals, as expected. Most mountain sites received at least an inch of rain, but places like the tops of the Cottonwood Canyons and Mount Timpanogos received closer to 5 inches of precipitation, KSL meteorologist Devan Masciulli said.

Some valley communities also received more than an inch of rain, including Brigham City, Centerville and New Harmony.

On the bright side, it caused a big spike in Utah's mountain soil moisture levels, which can improve snowpack runoff efficiency in the spring.

The statewide average spiked from normal for mid-October toward near record-high for the past 20 years that the Natural Resources Conservation Service has collected data.

It also created all sorts of mayhem across Utah on Sunday. Dozens of ultramarathon runners were rescued in Moab, while state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed for hours due to flooding. The route reopened on Monday.

Flash flood warnings were also issued in southwest Utah, including Zion National Park, over the weekend. The Pine Valley area also received over 5 inches, prompting a warning because of its proximity to the Forsyth Fire burn scar.

Rain to snow

Rachel has left, but the storm's leftovers are still creating showers across the state. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system over Oregon on Monday is projected to slide into Nevada by the afternoon, helping boost showers and storms in Utah — with cooler air bringing snow to the mountains.

IT IS SNOWING ❄️ Snow has touched down in Big Cottonwood Canyon and it looks like more is inbounds tomorrow. Due to the weather we will continue to be closed today for mountain biking, disc golf and scenic lift rides. https://t.co/kptye2if05 — Brighton Resort (@BrightonResort) October 12, 2026

That low-pressure system will dominate Utah's weather over the next few days, Masciulli explained.

Some of Utah's resorts have already posted photos and videos showing their new snowfall.

The slow-moving system is expected to move toward Utah on Tuesday, crossing through the state on Wednesday. As it does, the snow line will likely dive approximately 9,000 feet to 8,000 feet elevation because of a cold front out in front of it.

Some additional moisture is possible on Thursday.

"The circulational low, specifically, will be moving over Utah, and that provides good lift for storms and showers to develop," Masciulli said. "When we have these cutoff low systems, they kind of take their time, so that's why we're keeping these showers and storms bands in the forecast (on Monday, Tuesday), and tapering off in the western half on Wednesday — and maybe lingering in northeast Utah on Thursday."

The weather service's advisory states:

Eight to 14 inches of snow are possible in the West Uinta Mountains by Wednesday morning.

Four to 6 inches of snow are possible in the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 by Wednesday morning, with higher totals above 9,000 feet.

Most mountain areas will likely receive 2 to 6 inches of snow between Monday and early Thursday, Masciulli said. The tops of the Cottonwood Canyons, as well as Brian Head, Iron County, could end up with up to a foot of snow, and Uinta Mountains could end up with 1 to 2 feet of snow, as well.

This weather model shows snow probabilities across the state, between early Monday and early Thursday. (Photo: National Weather Service)

There is a possibility for more, should the right conditions form over the next few days, she added.

For instance, a National Weather Service model updated Monday afternoon lists Alta as having a 32% chance of receiving 12 inches of snow by Thursday morning, down slightly from earlier in the day. Brian Head has a 65% chance of getting a foot and a 25% chance of receiving 18 inches.

It's a solid start to the 2027 water year after last year's record-low snowpack.

"This is really good going into the colder season," Masciulli said. "Outside of the flash flooding, this has been a beneficial storm."

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found at the KSL Weather Center or on the KSL Weather app.