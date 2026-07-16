The Flip Flop Revolution: 3 basic rules for taking them from pool day to night out

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to style, if Vogue speaks, it means something. The fashion powerhouse has named flip-flops the "it" shoe of summer. That might feel like a silly statement, but it's HOW flip-flops are showing up that feels fresh. They are not just for the pool this year, but are being paired with everything from jeans to dresses.

Flip-flops might bring back memories of the cheap pairs you had in every single color.

"From our 1990s timeframe… our early 2000s, we were buying them at Old Navy," KSL Lifestyle Contributor Daylan Dove said. "Everybody had every color."

She explained that today, they're becoming part of a larger fashion conversation.

"Flip-flops actually can be really stylish," she emphasized.

So how do you elevate the flip flop from cheap basic to chic staple? Daylan shared four ways to work it.

Classic Leather Flip-Flops: "The Quiet Luxury Flip-Flop"

One of Daylan's favorite options is a simple leather flip-flop, but the styling is what makes the difference.

"This one is actually really pretty," she said. "The way to elevate this pair is by pairing it with really tailored pieces."

Straight-leg jeans, crisp button-down shirts and understated jewelry are great options.

"This takes a flip-flop into this classy space… that maybe you wouldn't think that it can go," Daylan emphasized.

Squared-Toe Flip-Flops: "The It-Girl Flip-Flop"

If there's one standout style this season, Daylan said it's the square-toe flip-flop.

"If there was an it girl of the flip-flop… it is the square toe," she emphasized. "I think it is so fashion-forward."

The shape immediately gives the shoe a more elevated look.

"It's so chic because it's a little more unexpected," Daylan explained. "It allows you to dress it up in ways that maybe you wouldn't with a typical flip-flop."

Paired with dresses or worn to outdoor events, the square toe is an easy and sophisticated way to jump back on the trend.

Jelly Flip-Flops: "The Nostalgia Flip-Flop"

Nostalgia is having a major moment, and jelly flip-flops are coming along for the ride. Daylan sees this style as a way to experiment with color.

"My first pair of flip-flops this year… was a jelly," she said. "I want you to think of a colored jelly as really like that colored sneaker trend."

She explained that jelly flip-flops allow you to play with color in ways that maybe you wouldn't normally.

Embellished Flip-Flops: "The Vacation Flip-Flop"

The final style on Daylan's list is the embellished flip-flop, but not the version you might remember. Fringe and excessive details are swapped out for statement stones or beads.

"I want you to think of it more of like the staple statement piece of your wardrobe," she explained. "When your shoe is loud like that… the rest of your outfit can whisper."