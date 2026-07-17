Screen time for older adults: 3 habits phone habits that will actually enhance your life

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — When we talk about screen time, we usually think about kids and teens. But researchers are expanding that conversation to include a different group: Grandma and Grandpa.

With smartphones functioning as a central tool in our everyday life, there's a growing discussion about what healthy phone habits look like as we age. It's not necessarily about how much time older adults spend on their phones, but how they're using them.

Therapist Lori Leonard is with Screen Smartz where they focus on digital health and safety. She shared three simple habits older adults can use to make sure technology is enhancing their lives, not shrinking them.

"It can be an amazing tool," she explained, "as long as we use it correctly, and we don't allow it to replace those things that can bring us health and happiness."

Connect, Don't Just Consume

Leonard said the healthiest use of technology is one that strengthens relationships. She said to use devices to stay engaged with loved ones rather than endlessly scrolling.

"We want you FaceTiming your grandkids. We want you playing Wordle with your daughter. We want you having group texts, you know, setting up pickleball dates," she explained. "When seniors will use their phones to connect, we see improvement in mental health. When we're using it the opposite, we see mental and physical health decline."

The difference isn't necessarily the amount of screen time. It's whether the phone is helping build relationships or replacing them. Leonard said one of the biggest risks of excessive phone use is isolation.

"It just takes you out of your real life," she emphasized.

What often starts as a quick look at social media can slowly replace opportunities for real-world connection. Conversations with neighbors, family members and friends happen less when scrolling fills the gaps.

Don't Let Convenience Replace Movement

The second habit Leonard encouraged is staying physically active.

"Motion is lotion," she said.

Modern technology makes it possible to accomplish almost everything without leaving the house.

"They are so convenient. We literally would not have to leave our house, sometimes even our couch, to really function in life," Leonard said.

You don't have to take out your screen time completely. Leonard suggested combining it with movement when you can.

"So you wanna watch a show on your phone, get on the treadmill," she said. "Scroll while you're on the bike at the gym."

The key is to make sure your devices don't become an excuse for inactivity.

"There's a lot of ways you can incorporate the two," Leonard explained. "But you've gotta stay moving... Movement is one of the keys to physical and mental health."

You can even just go through the grocery store instead of having everything delivered.

Protect Phone-Free Moments

The third habit Leonard recommended can be the hardest for many people: unplugging. She encouraged finding specific places and moments in your life where phones are intentionally set aside.

"I want you to create some times and spaces that are phone-free," Leonard explained.

Mealtimes, the first part of the morning and family gatherings are just a few of her suggestions.

"Any time family is over, that phone should be out of sight," she emphasized. "Please engage with those grandkids... Engage with your kids and be present."

Leonard emphasized that one of the keys of mental health is connection, and that doesn't change as you age.

"I don't care if you are a newborn or you're 90 years old," Leonard said. "Connection is key to mental health and physical health."

She said the challenge is making sure technology supports those connections rather than replacing them.

"We physically and mentally need deep and meaningful connections," Leonard emphasized. "And I think the phone can just get in the way of that."

Find more advice from Lori Leonard at learnscreensmartz.com.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.