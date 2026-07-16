Intimacy is more than a physical connection. The 6 sources of a deeper connection

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — When you hear the word intimacy, do you automatically think of a physical connection? It can seem like the obvious association, but Dr. Matt Townsend said a physical closeness without connection is just proximity. He said if we want to be fully known, intimacy has to be more than just sex.

"Intimacy is your ability to see into me," he explained. "[It's also] my willingness to be open, to let you in to see the real me."

Dr. Townsend noted that many people are lonely despite being surrounded by people they love.

"Our relationship might have a tendency to only grow kinda in one dimension, when it could grow way more multidimensional," he said.

He shared six ways to strengthen your relationship and create a more meaningful bond.

The Courage to Be Known

Emotional Intimacy

The foundation of deeper relationships starts with emotional openness.

"We've gotta actually be vulnerable enough," Dr. Townsend explained.

That means sharing more than daily schedules and household responsibilities. It means letting a partner see fears, insecurities and genuine feelings. Dr. Townsend said many relationships could benefit from a major shift in communication.

"We need way less advising in our relationships," he noted. "We need way more listening."

Instead of rushing to solve problems, he encouraged getting curious. Asking: "Tell me more about that," can help your conversations go deeper.

The Touch That is More Than Sex

Physical Intimacy

While Dr. Townsend stressed that intimacy is much more than physical closeness, he also believes physical connection does matter.

"It's real, it's awesome, it's essential," he said.

The important distinction is that connection isn't limited to one setting.

"There's a lot more physical intimacy that can be in our lives," he explained.

Dr. Townsend said that simple things like hand-holding, sitting together, cuddling or sharing a hug throughout the day should happen more often. One practice he especially recommended is a longer hug.

"One of the best things I think for that is a 20-second hug every day," he said. "About 20 seconds in, you'll feel the actual drop of chemistry, and you'll actually feel each other relax."

Becoming Known Together as a We

Social Intimacy

Another important way to connect is developing a sense of partnership. Dr. Townsend said to ask yourselves: "Are we a we?" He believes couples build stronger bonds when they approach life as a team.

"We are one confronting the world," he said. "We're one talking to our friends."

Strong couples support each other and build shared relationships and experiences rather than criticizing one another in social situations. That sense of unity builds trust and reinforces the feeling that you're facing challenges together rather than separately.

Dating Each Other's Minds

Intellectual Intimacy

One reason relationships sometimes feel stagnant is because people assume they already know everything about their partner.

"A lot of us have quit getting curious about our partner," Dr. Townsend explained. "We think we know them."

He encouraged couples to think of their partner as an evolving story. Every stage of life brings new experiences, perspectives and growth.

"I want you to see them as a book," he said. "A book you read 20 years ago, a book you read five years ago, a book you're reading today."

Continuing to ask questions and learning about each other keeps your relationship fresh and engaged.

Building Memories Side by Side

Experiential Intimacy

Connection isn't just built through serious conversations. Dr. Townsend said shared experiences are just as important. Having fun together is an important source of connection. When couples do activities, go on adventures and enjoy experiences together, those moments strengthen their bond.

"When we go and actually do something really fun and exciting together, it bonds us together," he noted. "Fun's part of it."

Shared memories become the glue that helps sustain relationships during difficult times.

Feeling Rooted in the Same Ground

Spiritual Intimacy

Dr. Townsend also explained that spiritual connection is important to foster in a relationship. He said it isn't necessarily about agreeing on every belief, but having a common foundation.

"We're rooted in the common ground together," he explained. "We are in the same value system, the same purpose, the goals, the dreams."

That shared sense of meaning helps couples navigate life's bigger questions together.

"We are together in solving the big mysteries of life," Dr, Townsend said.

Couples who cultivate this type of connection have stronger relationships and more satisfaction.

You Don't Have to Master Every Area at Once

Dr. Townsend reminded that no relationship gets everything right all the time. He encouraged couples to focus on growth instead of perfection.

"No marriage has all six intimacies happening at once," he explained. "Let's work on some of them and grow some of them."

Different forms of connection support a relationship in different seasons of life. Relationships become stronger when people feel known, understood and accepted.

"It's really trying to be our real self with each other," he explained. "Where I can be the real me with you, and I know that you know me, and I know that you love me."

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.