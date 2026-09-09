4 fall style trends for the everyday woman to love this season

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Not for the runway, but for the everyday woman who just wants to feel current and confident!

Professional stylist Reachel Bagley shared four fall trends to get excited about.

Everday Capes

Capes are one of this fall's most popular layering pieces! You can find them in lots of different fabrics and patterns, from classic plaid wool to lightweight chiffon. Capes are an easy way to add dimension and warmth to an outfit, and they work for a run around town or a date night out.

Elegant Argyle

The traditional argyle pattern is making a comeback this year! Besides sweaters and sweater vests, you'll see the classic pattern on tights, socks and other accessories. The updated design is a fresh, modern feel while sticking to its preppy roots.

Dark Denim

Dark-wash denim is still a fall staple, and selvedge denim is having a moment this season. Selvedge jeans are durable and have a more structured feel. Plus, they develop unique wear patterns over time, making them a great, long-lasting wardrobe investment.

Brooche

Brooches aren't just a beautiful heirloom from grandma's jewelry box. This year, they are a versatile accessory you can take beyond the lapel. Add them to socks, shoes, handbags, belts and jacket pockets for a fun and easy way to personalize your outfits and elevate the basic wardrobe staples.

Find more style advice from Reachel on Instagram, @cardiganempire.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.