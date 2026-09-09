Springville officers cleared in fatal 2025 shooting, prosecutors rule

SPRINGVILLE — Two Springville police officers were legally justified in fatally shooting a man who stabbed one of the officers as they investigated a domestic violence call, according to a final report from the Utah County Attorney's Office.

Donald Bradley, 28, was shot and killed by officers Andrew Monney and Larry Bernal on April 5, 2025. The officers were called that night about 10:25 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute in the area of 200 South and 300 West between Bradley and his mother.

The argument was over Bradley's drinking and his mother taking away the beer he had purchased in an effort to prevent him from drinking more, the final report states. Bradley reacted by putting "her in a chokehold, and repeatedly punched her in the head with his closed fists."

Neighbors heard the woman's screams and called 911. When officers arrived, they heard Bradley's mother "who was crying and extremely distraught," according to the report.

"Through sobs, she told the officers that she was OK. She also stepped outside, closed the door behind her, and informed the officers that her son was 'having some mental problem, that's all, and he just ran out when he heard' the officers," the report states, while further adding that the distraught mother also told the officers, "I don't want to press charges. I don't want to do this. I don't want to get involved."

Police told the woman they just wanted to talk to Bradley and opened the door and spotted Bradley with a coat draped over his arm.

"How's it going?" Bernal asked Braldey.

"But as the officer finished that very short greeting, Bradley dropped the coat, grabbed the knife with his right hand, lunged outside, and stabbed officer Bernal in his left shoulder. Officer Bernal grabbed Bradley by his left arm and stepped back to avoid another blow," according to the report.

Bradley pulled away from the officers and "raised the knife to the side of his head in a position to attack again," and yelled "Shoot me! Shoot me!" the report states. "Officers Monney and Bernal fired a total of 10 shots at Bradley in quick succession."

Braldey dropped to his knees but did not drop the knife, the report states.

"As Bradley clutched his stomach, the officers momentarily ceased their fire. But when Bradley then moved his left arm forward, away from his stomach, officer Monney fired another shot in response and Bradley fell on his back," according to the report.

The investigation revealed that five of the 11 shots hit Bradley, with three of the shots being lethal.

Prosecutors say the entire episode unfolded in a matter of seconds.

"In one second, as his mother spoke with the officers, Bradley opened the door and officer Bernal greeted him. In the next second, Bradley dropped the coat draped over his arm exposing the knife he was holding in his left hand, though it doesn't appear that either officer became aware of the knife immediately. In the next second, and without warning, Bradley lunged out the door and stabbed Bernal," the report states. "Importantly, the officers did not immediately draw their weapons when Bradley assaulted officer Bernal. Instead, they both tried to grab Bradley. But once he freed himself and raised the knife again in an attack-position, the officers reasonably reacted by drawing their weapons and firing to protect themselves."

The officer who was injured was treated at a local hospital and released.