Have you seen this? Woman plays volleyball while singing Dolly Parton

SIDE OUT — I don't know about you, but I live in a house where a nearly 6-foot-tall seventh grader is constantly bouncing his volleyball off the walls. And while his excitement for his newfound sport is music to my ears, the continuous slamming sound echoing throughout the house is not.

So, when I saw a video on Instagram of talented singer BRÖ, along with pianist Pierrick Cazals, making music with a volleyball as the percussion element, I seriously considered getting my son some voice lessons.

I feel like it would be less of a headache if the bumps, sets and spikes were accompanied by a falsetto. I would, of course, need to brush up on my piano skills because playing the trumpet (my chosen instrument) to make music with a bouncing ball may be a little counterproductive to my noise-beautifying efforts.

As I scrolled through the duo's videos, I had a hard time choosing which one to feature, but I'm a sucker for a good Dolly Parton song. So, without further ado, please enjoy this rendition of "Jolene" featuring "Wilson" (or insert your favorite volleyball brand name here).

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