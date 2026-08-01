Have You Seen This? Dump truck has no need for front wheels

THE MAIN DRAG – From what I understand, the wheel was probably invented around 3500 BCE, during the late Neolithic/early Copper Age. The brilliant person who made the first wheel likely lived in Mesopotamia. These early wheels were solid wooden disks, often used for things like carts.

Not much has changed since those olden days. Yes, our modern wheels use different materials and designs, but they're still just circular objects rotating on an axle.

So what's the next big breakthrough in wheel-related technology? How about removing them from vehicles? No, I'm not referring to tracked vehicles or hover cars. I'm talking about the dump truck in this video:

Hmmmm. How is that even possible? Perhaps the truck has such a heavy load in the back that it balances the whole thing out. Here's how the user who originally uploaded the video described it in the video caption:

"An 8×4 dump truck was seen operating on a public road with two of its front steering wheels missing. Despite the missing wheels, the vehicle maintained a stable and level posture without any noticeable tilt. It continued to move forward at a moderate and controlled speed. The driver seemed to have full control over the direction of the heavy vehicle."

I'm glad the driver had full control, but how is he going to steer the thing? Maybe he just has to lean really hard to the left and right. The only other option I can think of is that his destination is directly in front of him, and he has no plan to turn at any point in the journey.

Have You Seen This?